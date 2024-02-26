HC Wainwright Weighs in on NovoCure Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $15.22 on Monday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

