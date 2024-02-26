Head to Head Comparison: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF) & Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. IHI pays an annual dividend of $7.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.8%. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IHI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Savaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of IHI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 56.73 IHI N/A N/A N/A $27.33 0.71

This table compares Savaria and IHI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Savaria and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savaria N/A N/A N/A IHI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Savaria and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savaria 0 0 3 0 3.00 IHI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Savaria currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.29%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than IHI.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants. The company also constructs natural gas liquefaction, oil refining, petrochemicals, LPG, and other process plants; develops and constructs nuclear fuel cycle systems; provides components for boiling and pressurized water reactors; and constructs bridges and steel structures. It offers water gates for rivers and dams; environmental monitoring products; concrete construction materials; 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring and disaster prevention equipment, oil leak monitors, and vibration control and seismic isolation floor systems; shield tunneling machines and automatic segment assembling systems; transportation systems; LPG/LEG storage tanks; floating LNG/LPG production, storage, and offloading units; and semi-submersible rigs, mega-float, and others. The company also leases and sells real estate properties; develops houses; and provides compressors, cryogenic products, logistics systems, steelmaking equipment, machinery for ships, turbochargers for vehicles, separators, lubricating systems, pulp and paper machinery, materials handling systems, agricultural machinery, parking systems, boilers, and life associated equipment. It offers factory, heat treatment and surface engineering solutions; aero engines; air traffic control systems; and rocket systems and space exploration solutions. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

