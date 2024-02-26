Head to Head Comparison: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $4.03 billion 0.84 $465.36 million $16.24 7.47 Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares M/I Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 11.54% 19.75% 11.89% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M/I Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

M/I Homes presently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given M/I Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

