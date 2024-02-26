Head to Head Comparison: Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Media Group and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iCAD has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

26.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $25.36 million 1.47 -$13.66 million ($0.39) -3.62

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A iCAD -45.02% -29.06% -19.56%

Summary

iCAD beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.