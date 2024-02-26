Head to Head Contrast: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) vs. Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -50.61% -503.34% -63.51% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BIOLASE has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $49.73 million 0.07 -$28.63 million ($158.82) 0.00 Straumann $2.43 billion N/A $455.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares BIOLASE and Straumann’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLASE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIOLASE and Straumann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67

BIOLASE presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51,474.01%. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Straumann beats BIOLASE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode soft-tissue laser systems for soft tissue, hygiene, therapy pain relief, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces; and sells teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

