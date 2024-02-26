Head-To-Head Contrast: PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) vs. Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) and PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PostNL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -531.52% -227.85% -120.41% PostNL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of PostNL shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $4.54 million 2.15 -$23.00 million ($9.06) -0.31 PostNL N/A N/A N/A $0.29 5.52

PostNL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singularity Future Technology. Singularity Future Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PostNL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PostNL beats Singularity Future Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

