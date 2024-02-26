Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.29 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

