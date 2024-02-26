Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 11,416 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.