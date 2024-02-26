Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

