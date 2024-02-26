Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of International Money Express worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.