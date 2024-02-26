Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JOE opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.