Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 16,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

