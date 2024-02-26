Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of SunPower worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.18 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

