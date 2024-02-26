Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Healthpeak Properties worth $177,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

PEAK opened at $16.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.