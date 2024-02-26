Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 185.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

