HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of DINO opened at $57.83 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

