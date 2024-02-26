Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of Hillman Solutions worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

