Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $204.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $204.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

