Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $195,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.27 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.