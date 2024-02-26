H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
