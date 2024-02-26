Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $136.61.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,039. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

