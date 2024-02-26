Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $197.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

