Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.03 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

