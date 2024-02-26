Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 74,977 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1,415.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,977 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

