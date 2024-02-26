HSBC Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.60 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of FTI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

