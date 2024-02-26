HUTCHMED (HCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect HUTCHMED to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $15.72 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

