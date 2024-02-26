Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 10.8 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $150.66.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

