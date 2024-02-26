Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $150.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.