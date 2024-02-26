Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.75% of Ichor worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

