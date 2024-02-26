ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,302.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

