Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $75.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,992,000 after buying an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.5 %

INCY opened at $60.59 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.