Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $75.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,992,000 after buying an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
INCY opened at $60.59 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
