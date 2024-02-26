Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.