Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of INVZ opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

