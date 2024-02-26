Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INGN opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

