Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Sells $1,184,800.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crocs Stock Up 0.9 %

CROX stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

