Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) EVP Sells $103,560.94 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DGX opened at $127.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

