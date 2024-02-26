Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $250.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

