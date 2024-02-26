Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 90.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
