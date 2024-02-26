Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Olin worth $56,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Olin Trading Up 0.5 %

OLN stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,378 shares of company stock valued at $37,085,562. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.