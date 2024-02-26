Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of Lantheus worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

