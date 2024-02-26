Invesco Ltd. Purchases 364,910 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 309.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $72,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SSD opened at $199.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.