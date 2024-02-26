Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS opened at $45.36 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

