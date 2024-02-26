Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 845,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.