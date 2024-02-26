iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

