Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.