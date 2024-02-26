iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.61% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $186,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

