iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

