iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,192 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

