iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 4.68% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $168,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

