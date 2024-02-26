iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,226.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

